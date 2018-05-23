6133 families affected by bad weather in Ratnapura

May 23, 2018   02:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The prevailing adverse weather has affected 6133 families belonging to 189 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Ratnapura District.

The affected Grama Niladhari divisions fall under the Divisional Secretariats of Elapatha, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Ayagama, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Eheliyagoda, Kuruvita, Kahawatta, Opanayaka, Pelmadulla, Balangoda, Imbulpe and Godakawala.

Accordingly, a total of 24,625 people have been affected by the inclement weather in the district. About 156 property damages, including 06 complete damages and 139 partial damages to houses, has been reported from the district.

The 38 safe shelters, set up in the district, are occupied by 1951 people from 493 families. 

Furthermore, 7861 belonging to 1961 families are currently residing at homes of acquaintances.

Ratnapura District Secretariat, all Divisional Secretariats, Army, Navy, Police, the Irrigation Department, National Building and Research Institute as well as other state institutions are providing relief to the affected public.

