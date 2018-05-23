Special raid unit established to prevent deforestation

Actions have been taken to establish a special raiding unit to protect the forests in Sri Lanka and to avoid deforestation in North, Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms and Chief Government Whip Gayantha Karunatillake said.

He made this statement while responding to a question raised by parliamentarian Douglas Devananda at the parliament today (23).

Devananda questioned Karunatillake whether steps will be taken to cease the destruction of forests in North.



“A curricular has already been issued to halt the destruction of forests in the Northern Province. Instructions have been given to inspect forests. Accordingly, forest reserves are being monitored with the use of latest GPS technology. A special Raid Unit has been established to stop deforestation.” Minister Karunatillake said.