Comfortable attire allowed for expectant teachers from tomorrow

The Education Ministry has decided to provide opportunity for expectant teachers to attend the school in an appropriate dress.

The decision has been taken as per a concept of Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam under the theme “For the respectful mission of teachers”.

Doctors have informed the Education Minister about the necessity of providing convenient clothes for pregnant teachers.

Hence the minister had issued directives to relevant authorities to accelerate the process of providing teachers with comfortable attire during pregnancy.

Accordingly, the inaugural national program will be held tomorrow (24) under the patronage of the Minister of Education.

172,000 out of the 236,000 of teachers in the Education system are females. About 10000 teachers apply for maternity leave annually, statistics revealed.

Accordingly the pregnant teachers will be provided opportunity to use the comfortable outfits from tomorrow onwards (24).