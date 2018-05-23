Primary sections of schools in several education zones closed until Monday

Primary schools and primary sections (Grades 1 to 5) of all other schools in Deniyaya, Udugama, Matara, Mulatiyana, Akuressa, Tangalle, Walasmulla and Galle Education Zones will be closed until May 28 to prevent the spread of a viral flu.

Therefore they will reopen for studies on May 30 as May 29 is a Poya holiday.

On Monday (21), Provincial Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra announced that Grades 1 to 5 of all schools in the Matara, Mulatiyana, Akuressa, Tangalle, Walasmulla and Galle Education Zones will be closed yesterday and today (23).

Meanwhile all Pre-Schools in the Southern Province are to be closed until May 25 owing to the same reason.

A viral flu is spreading across the Southern Province, and as a result a large number of patients, mostly infants and children, have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The flu has caused 15 deaths including an infant so far within the past month with a large number still receiving treatment at the hospital.