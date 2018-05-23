1000 More Army Personnel Ready for any Emergencies

- Army Media

Around 300 members of the Army, together with fellow-sailors and airmen are currently engaged in flood relief emergencies in worst-affected Galle, Kalutara, Matara, Ratnapura and Puttalam Districts as of as of noon yesterday (22), the Army media unit said.

About 25 boats of the Army have already been sent to most affected locations in Hiniduma, Palindanuwara, Kamburupitiya, Ratnapura and Puttalam where some of the public roads remain inundated and not motorable.

Another contingent of about 1000 Army personnel, if needed, are on standby in flood-hit areas in close contact with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and respective District and Divisional Secretariats to face any emergencies.

Army troops have also assisted the evacuation of flood-hit civilians in some areas at the request of DMC authorities and the supply of cooked meal packets.

Meanwhile, naval troops have already moved into disaster-prone areas in hundreds, along with more than 25 rescue boats. 620 sailors and 270 airmen in the meantime are on standby to serve any emergency situations, according to the Military Spokesman, Brigadier Sumith Atapattu.

In the Western Province, Major General Ralph Nugera, General Officer Commanding, 14 Division under the close supervision of Brigadier Prasanna Ranawaka, 141 Brigade Commander, rushed a team of about 12 Army personnel of the 8 Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) for protection of the Kelani river bund, close to Pahuru Oya area in Malwana since the water has begun to spill. Troops stacked sandbags and fortified against leakage and averted its split.

Meanwhile, 111 Brigade troops of the 11 Division of the Security Force Headquarters - Central (SFHQ-Cen) assisted the evacuation of flood victims in Nawalapitiya area to safer locations.

Troops serving the 2 Sri Lanka Rifle Corps (SLRC) under the close supervision of the 111 Brigade Commander, Colonel Sanath Aluvihare evacuated those civilians who are largely exposed to landslips in Kithulkotei, Jayasundaragama and Labuvalikotuwa areas in Nawalapitiya to Central College Nawalapitiya, Jayasundarama Islamic Cultural Center and the Mosque at Labuvelkotuwa.

Similarly, the families residing in Solankanda area were also helped to move into temporary locations, such as the Solan Kanda Christ Church, etc.