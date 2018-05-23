Severe weather : 11 dead, nearly 105,352 affected

Nearly 105,352 persons of 18 districts have been affected due to prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced.

Meanwhile the death toll has increased to 11 the DMC said in its latest update.

A total of 84,943persons belonging to 18,542 families are affected by the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

The Ratnapura District is the worst affected with 6133 families belonging to 189 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Ratnapura District.

The affected Grama Niladhari divisions fall under the Divisional Secretariats of Elapatha, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Ayagama, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Eheliyagoda, Kuruvita, Kahawatta, Opanayaka, Pelmadulla, Balangoda, Imbulpe and Godakawala.

Meanwhile, The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing rainy condition in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance some extent from today, particularly tonight.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces, it said.

Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls, about 75mm can be expected at some places in Mullaitivu, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.