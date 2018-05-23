Home Affairs Ministry introduces special disaster hotline

Home Affairs Ministry introduces special disaster hotline

May 23, 2018   09:05 pm

By Manushi Silva

A special hotline number was introduced by the Home Affairs Ministry today (23) to inform regarding any disaster related issues.

The public can inform of such disaster related issues via the telephone number – 1902 to the secretary of Home Affairs.

Minister of Home Affairs, Vajira Abeywardena, said that the Divisional Secretaries were informed by the District Secretaries to provide immediate relief to those who were affected by the inclement weather and floods. 

