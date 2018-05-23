Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises
May 23, 2018 09:29 pm
The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urged people living in Kalutara, Madurawala, Dodangoda, Horana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Millaniya, Kirialla, Kuruvita, Alapatha, Ratnapura DS Divisions to evacuate to safe locations as the water level of Kalu River is on the rise.
The DMC also said that more information with regard to the present weather condition can be obtained by calling the number -117
Meanwhile National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued a Landslide Early Warning since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm.
The NBRO urged residents of the following areas to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.
Rathnapura District
Ayaganma,Kahawatta,Kalawana,Kiriella,Kolonna,Nivitigala,Pelmadulla,Balangoda,Godakawela,Imbulpe,Opanayaka,Weligepola, DS divisions and surrounding areas.
Kegalle District
Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana DS divisions and surrounding areas.
Kandy District
Pasbage Korale, GangaIhala Korale, Udapalatha, Doluwa, Delthota DS divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District
Beruwala, Kalutara, Millaniya DS divisions and surrounding areas