Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises

Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises

May 23, 2018   09:29 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urged people living in Kalutara, Madurawala, Dodangoda, Horana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Millaniya, Kirialla, Kuruvita, Alapatha, Ratnapura DS Divisions to evacuate to safe locations as the water level of Kalu River is on the rise. 

The DMC also said that more information with regard to the present weather condition can be obtained by calling the number -117

Meanwhile National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued a Landslide Early Warning since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm.

The NBRO urged residents of the following areas to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Rathnapura District 
Ayaganma,Kahawatta,Kalawana,Kiriella,Kolonna,Nivitigala,Pelmadulla,Balangoda,Godakawela,Imbulpe,Opanayaka,Weligepola, DS divisions and surrounding areas. 

Kegalle District
Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana DS divisions and surrounding areas.

Kandy District 
Pasbage Korale, GangaIhala Korale, Udapalatha, Doluwa, Delthota DS divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District 
Beruwala, Kalutara, Millaniya DS divisions and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories