Constable in Anti-Corruption unit arrested for taking a bribe of 15,000

A constable attached to the Anti-corruption Unit at the Mawathagama Police has been arrested by the Bribery Commission while receiving a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Police says that the arrest was made based on a tip-off received from a resident in Gonamada, Mawathagama.

The bribe was demanded to ensure that legal action is not taken against an illegal liquor racketeer and assist them in continuing their illegal act in the future.

The constable was arrested while receiving the bribe inside a restaurant in front of the Mawathagama bus halt, according to the Bribery Commission.

The suspect will be presented at the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court.