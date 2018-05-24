Person missing after being swept away by floods

Person missing after being swept away by floods

May 24, 2018   12:51 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A person has been reported missing after being swept away by flood water at near the Y junction on the Minuwangoda Road in Gampaha. 

Police said that the individual had been pushing his bicycle along an area which had been flooded when he had fallen over and was suddenly swept away by a strong current of flood water. 

The missing person has still not been identified while the Police, Navy and residents in the area have commenced a search operation to locate him. 

