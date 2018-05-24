Indian arrested at BIA with 5 gold pieces in rectum

An Indian national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 5 gold pieces into the country by concealing them in his rectal cavity.

The passenger, who arrived from Chennai at at 1.30am today (24), was detained at the Green Channel of the Arrival Terminal.

He had reportedly concealed the five pieces of gold weighing 501.44g and valued at Rs 3,300,000 in his rectum.

The gold was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 100,000 imposed by the Inquiry Officer.

Meanwhile in a separate detection two female Sri Lankan passengers aged 51 and 21 who arrived from Chennai at 7.45am this morning were apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs officers while attempting to smuggle 3 gold biscuits into the country.

The gold biscuits valued at Rs 2.3 millions and weighing at 348g were concealed in their rectums and shoes.

The suspects are residents of Borella and Wellampitiya.