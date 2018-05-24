Body of student who jumped off bridge into Gin Oya recovered

May 24, 2018   02:38 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The body of the teenager who jumped off the Lunuwila and into the Gin Oya on Tuesday (22) has been found this morning on the banks of the river near the bridge at Nainamadama on the Colombo-Chilaw main road. 

The deceased, Madusha Dilshan, 17, a resident of Bandirippuwa, is a Grade 13 student of St. Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa.

After returning home from school last Tuesday (22), the youth had traveled to the Lunuwila Bridge and jumped off the bridge into the Gin Oya after giving his mobile phone to two friends.

He had gone missing after being swept away by strong currents.

The body which was recovered today (24) has been placed at the mortuary of the  Marawila Base Hospital. 

