Advisory issued for rough seas around the island

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea areas to the West, North-Western and Northern of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The possibility for sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above sea areas is high, the Meteorology Department said issuing an advisory.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The department said that active clouds had developed in the West, North-Western and Northern sea areas to the island and are likely to persist during next few hours while windy condition will prevail during next few days.