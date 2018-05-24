Woman killed, son injured following shooting in Nittambuwa

May 24, 2018   03:34 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A 53-year-old woman died while her 26-year-old son was critically wounded following a shooting incident at Hakwadunna, Nittambuwa. 

Police said that the shooting occurred at around 12.55pm today (24).

Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at them while they were traveling on a motorcycle before fleeing. 

The mother and her son, who was riding the motorcycle, were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Hospital, however the former had succumbed to injuries a short while ago, police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Vineetha Padmini, 53, a resident of Kaleliya in Dumunnegedara.

Her 26 year old son is still receiving treatment at the Wathupitiwala Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. 

The motive behind the shooting has not been determined yet while Nittambuwa Police is conducting further investigations. 

