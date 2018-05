-

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera has appointed Mr. Ranel Tissa Wijesingha as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) with effect from today (24).

The other members appointed to the Board of SEC are as follows:

Mr. Chandrakumar Ramachandra

Mr. Jayantha Fernando

Mr. Arjuna Herath

Mr. Rajeev Amarasuriya

Mr. Majula Hiranya de Silva