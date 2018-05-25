A member of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council, who is also the father of Sri Lankan cricket Dhananjaya de Silva, has been killed in a shooting incident at Ratmalana last night.

Police said that three persons were admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital last night with injuries following a shooting incident which had occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday (24) in Sri Gnanendra Road, Ratmalana.

However, one of them had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as K. Ranjan de Silva, 62, a councillor in the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, who had been elected in February.

He is the father of Sri Lankan national team cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva.

Mount Lavinia Police said an investigation is underway and that no information has been uncovered so far regarding the motive of the shooting or the identity of the gunmen.

Meanwhile cricket officials said 26-year-old Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva withdrew from the West Indies tour that involves three Test matches.

The shooting had taken place on the eve of the national team’s departure to the West Indies.

Several members of the Sri Lanka cricket team had reportedly visited Kalubowila Hospital on Thursday night.