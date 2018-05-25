Rainy condition to continue; fishermen warned of rough seas

-

Prevailing rainy condition in the south-western part of the island is expected to continue with showers or thundershowers expected to occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces.

The Meteorology Department said that showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Jaffna, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the morning too, it said.

Heavy falls about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls, above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern Province.

Sea Area:

Windy and showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Western and southern sea areas from today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places, particularly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Mathara via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea area extending from Mannar to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.