Water level of several rivers subsiding; landslide warnings still active  DMC

The risen water levels of several main rivers in the country have gradually receded, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

A flood condition still prevails in Ellagawa, Millakanda and Putupawula areas of Kelani River, however the water is level is diminishing at the moment, according to the DMC.

Only the Baddegama area of Ging River and the Dunamale area of Attanagalu Oya still indicate a flood condition, stated the DMC.

Meanwhile, the warnings against landslides, landslips and falling rocks still stands, said the DMC.

This warning has been issued to Ayagama, Kahawatta, Kalawana, Kiriella, Kolonna, Nivithigala, Pelmadulla, Balangoda, Godakawela, Imbulpe, Opanayake, Weligepola Divisional Secretariats of the Ratnapura District.

The DMC states that the warning also stands for the Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Yatiyantota, Rambukkana areas in Kegalle District and the Pasbage Korale, Ganga Ihala Korale, Udapalatha, Doluwa, and Deltota areas of the Kandy District.