JVP hands over 20th amendment to Constitution

JVP leader has handed over the 20th amendment of the Constitution to the Secretary General of Parliament as a private member’s bill.

The amendment was handed over to the Parliament Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake this morning (25) at 11.15 am.

The 20th amendment to the constitution proposes to abolish the Executive Presidency.

JVP had planned to bring the bill in April, it had to be postponed to May due to various reasons.

The draft bill of the 20th amendment to the constitution received cabinet approval in June, 2017 and was tabled at the Parliament last August.