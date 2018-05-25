MP received a cheque from company connected to PTL, court told

May 25, 2018   01:37 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Attorney General’s Department informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, an accused in the bond scam case, is in Singapore.

The AG’s Department stated that this has been confirmed by Interpol’s Singapore branch which has notified the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Sri Lanka.

This was informed to Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne by Senior Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda, representing the CID.

Accordingly, the necessary legal action has been taken to extradite the suspect, stated the Solicitor General to the court.

Meanwhile, he further stated that there is proof that a certain former minister and current MP has received a cheque of Rs 1 million from the Walt & Row Associates which is a company linked to Perpetual Treasuries Ltd. It was stated that a police officer attached to the said MP’s security had cashed in the cheque.

The Solicitor General also stated that a person has cashed a cheque of another Rs 1 million issued by W. M. & Mendis and handed it over to an undisclosed individual who was staying in a black vehicle in the Bank’s car park. The W. M. & Mendis is also a group connected to the Perpetual Treasuries Ltd.

Meanwhile the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited, Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were further remanded until June 07 by the Magistrate, when the case was taken up yesterday (24).

