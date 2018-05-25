Woman arrested with over 4kg of Kerala cannabis

May 25, 2018   02:47 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A woman has been arrested near the SLTB bus stand in Vavuniya for the possession of Kerala Cannabis.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that the arrest, based on a tip-off to the anti-corruption unit, was made when the suspected woman was travelling on a bus from Jaffna to Trincomalee. 

The police had found 4kg and 62g of Kerala cannabis on the suspect, who is a 44 year old resident of Ariyalai, Jaffna.

She will be produced at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (25).

