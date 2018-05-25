Illegal weapons manufacturer arrested during raid in Aranayaka

Aranayaka Police has raided a workshop manufacturing illicit firearms and apprehended its main suspect along with weapon parts and live ammunition.

The raid conducted by the Police OIC Inspector Sujeewa Kithsiri Gunatilake and 8 other officials, had lasted over 3 hours.

The arrested suspect is 33 year old father of four living in Marahena-Wattegedara, Aranayaka.

The suspect had been secretly carrying out this production in his own home.

During the arrest of the suspect, the police had seized several weaponry parts and ammunition including three 5-zero bullets, three SLR ammunition, two T-56 ammunition, one S-84 bullet, three 9mm ammunition and other ammo shells.