Illegal weapons manufacturer arrested during raid in Aranayaka

May 25, 2018   03:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Aranayaka Police has raided a workshop manufacturing illicit firearms and apprehended its main suspect along with weapon parts and live ammunition.

The raid conducted by the Police OIC Inspector Sujeewa Kithsiri Gunatilake and 8 other officials, had lasted over 3 hours.

The arrested suspect is 33 year old father of four living in Marahena-Wattegedara, Aranayaka.

The suspect had been secretly carrying out this production in his own home.

During the arrest of the suspect, the police had seized several weaponry parts and ammunition including three 5-zero bullets, three SLR ammunition, two T-56 ammunition, one S-84 bullet, three 9mm ammunition and other ammo shells.

