36 families stranded in Thabbowa evacuated to safer location

Army troops rescued 123 people of 36 families who remained stranded at the flood-affected Thabbowa village in Puttalam following the opening of all spill gates of the Thabbowa Reservoir.

Sri Lanka Army media unit said that troops of the 16 Gajaba Regiment of the 143 Brigade of the 14 Division under the Security Force Headquarters - West (SFHQ-West) immediately rescued those families and relocated them at Thabbowa temple premises after taking them on boats and through other means.

Disaster Management Centre officials and employees of the Divisional Secretariat supported the Army troops for evacuation.