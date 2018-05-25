Senasinghe disappointed with his ministerial post

State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe expressed his displeasure over his State Ministerial portfolio saying that he has not been provided the opportunity to serve the country.

Senasinghe said that his job role is similar to a chairman post in the Mediation Boards Commission and what he can only do is to resolve disputes.

The State Minister made this statement during a certificate awarding ceremony held at Maharagama Divisional Secretariat Auditorium.

300 women who successfully completed self employment programs at Sujeewa Senasinghe Women’s Foundation received certificates at the ceremony.

Speaking further State minister said although there are many young capable politicians in the United National Party (UNP) they have not been provided with suitable opportunities to match their potentials.

Young leaders such as him did a great sacrifice in establishing the government, not President Maithripala Sirisena or Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, he pointed out.