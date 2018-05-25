Fonseka ready to pay Gotabhayas deposits

May 25, 2018   06:34 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Sarath Fonseka says he is ready to pay the Presidential election candidate deposits if Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is contesting for the upcoming presidential election.

The minister made this statement in response to a question raised by journalists in Gampaha today (25th).

“Not only members of the UNP but also ministers in the government were terrified of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa because of the white van abductions, assaults and looting public property.” Fonseka said.

However, the minister further stated that he is ready to fund Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in the forthcoming presidential election if he is ready to contest.

