Trump: North Korea summit could still happen on 12 June

- News Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said his summit with North Korea’s leader could still happen on 12 June, despite earlier cancelling the meeting.

“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th. We’re talking to them now.

They very much want to do it, we’d like to do it,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, he blamed the North’s “open hostility” for the cancellation of his talks with Kim Jong-un.

North Korea later said it was willing to talk “at any time in any form”.

Vice-Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said Mr Trump’s cancellation decision was “extremely regrettable”.

The 12 June summit in Singapore would have been the first time a sitting US president had met a North Korean leader.

The details of the now scrapped talks were unclear. But they would have focused on ways of denuclearising the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.