Disaster management rehearsal at Galewela Hospital halted by Palitha Thewarapperuma

A tense situation arose today (25) during a disaster management rehearsal which was held in Galewela with the arrival of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma at the rehearsal.

The Deputy Minister has noticed residents in Galewela behaving in a turbulent manner while on his way to Anuradhapura.

He was then informed that a disaster management rehearsal is being conducted with the participation of officials in Galewela hospital.

The Deputy Minister objected the disaster management rehearsal at a time when the country is facing an environmental catastrophe as it would lead to public agitation.