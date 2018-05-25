Disaster management rehearsal at Galewela Hospital halted by Palitha Thewarapperuma

Disaster management rehearsal at Galewela Hospital halted by Palitha Thewarapperuma

May 25, 2018   09:50 pm

By Manushi Silva

A tense situation arose today (25) during a disaster management rehearsal which was held in Galewela with the arrival of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma at the rehearsal.

The Deputy Minister has noticed residents in Galewela behaving in a turbulent manner while on his way to Anuradhapura.

He was then informed that a disaster management rehearsal is being conducted with the participation of officials in Galewela hospital. 

The Deputy Minister objected the disaster management rehearsal at a time when the country is facing an environmental catastrophe as it would lead to public agitation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories