Sri Lankan marine biologist Asha de Vos has won an award for professional achievement at the British Council’s first ever Global Alumni Awards.

Asha is one of three outstanding winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards, chosen from among 62 finalists and 21 regional winners.

All are alumni of UK universities, representing three countries and four UK higher education institutions across the UK. They have been recognized for their outstanding achievements as professionals, entrepreneurs and social change makers.

Her work has been showcased internationally by Channel 7 Australia, the BBC, the New York Times, CNN, WIRED UK, the New Scientist, TED, Grist, GOOD, Nature and National Geographic.

Asha is a Sri Lankan marine biologist, ocean educator and pioneer of blue whale research in the Northern Indian Ocean. As Principal Investigator, she has brought together a team of international researchers to address ship strike of blue whales in Sri Lankan waters, resulting in a peer-reviewed publication and a report which she will present to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Her UK education helped her to think holistically about biological questions and to cultivate her passion in a structured way.

Asha has studied for her BSc in Marine and Environmental Biology at the University of St Andrews, and her MSc in Integrative Biosciences at the University of Oxford.

She is the first Sri Lankan to have a PhD in marine mammal research.