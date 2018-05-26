Chathura speaks about the remaining days of the present govt.

Chathura speaks about the remaining days of the present govt.

May 26, 2018   12:05 pm

By Manushi Silva

United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Chathura Senarathne says that there are a set of thieves who are protecting thieves in the present government as well.

He made this statement in response to questions raised by journalists at Colombo yesterday (25).

“The present government has done a vast revolution within 100 days, and it has another 541 days left.” Senarathne said.

 “During that period the government would work five times better than 100-days period for the victory of upcoming elections” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories