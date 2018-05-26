Chathura speaks about the remaining days of the present govt.

United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Chathura Senarathne says that there are a set of thieves who are protecting thieves in the present government as well.

He made this statement in response to questions raised by journalists at Colombo yesterday (25).

“The present government has done a vast revolution within 100 days, and it has another 541 days left.” Senarathne said.

“During that period the government would work five times better than 100-days period for the victory of upcoming elections” he added.