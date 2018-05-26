Deduru Oya overflows - vehicular movement obstructed

May 26, 2018   12:54 pm

By Manushi Silva

Deduru Oya has over flown due to the prevailing heavy rains and 50 families in Chilaw Pradeshiya Secretariat Division have been victimized as a result.

Meanwhile residents of Jayabima, Danduru Oya areas have also been affected due to the overflowing of Deduru Oya .

Meanwhile, the Madampe-Galahitiyawa area has been inundated with water while affecting 40 families of the area.

Vehicular movement along Chilaw- Colombo road has been hindered due to the overflowing of  Kadupiti Oya and Thinipiti river.

Meanwhile the Meteorological Department announced that the prevailing rainy condition in the south-western part of the island is expected to continue. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces.

Heavy falls above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the Department.

