Five new envoys present credentials to President

- Government Information Dept.

Five new envoys presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (25) at President’s House in Colombo.

Accordingly, the High Commissioner for Mozambique and Ambassadors for Sweden, Finland, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela presented credentials yesterday.

Following is the list of new envoys: -

01- Mr. Ermindo Augusto Ferreira - High Commissioner of Mozambique

02- Mr. Klas Molin - Ambassador of tha Kingdom of Sweden

03- Mr. Harri Kamarainen - Ambassador of tha Finland

04- Mr. Abdulnaser H.Al Harthi - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arbia

05- Mr. Augusto Montiel - Ambassador of the Venezuela