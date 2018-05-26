Five new envoys present credentials to President

May 26, 2018   01:15 pm

- Government Information Dept.

Five new envoys presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (25) at President’s House in Colombo.

Accordingly, the High Commissioner for Mozambique and Ambassadors for Sweden, Finland, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela presented credentials yesterday.

Following is the list of new envoys: -

01- Mr. Ermindo Augusto Ferreira   - High Commissioner of Mozambique
02- Mr. Klas Molin                            - Ambassador of tha Kingdom of Sweden
03- Mr. Harri Kamarainen                - Ambassador of tha Finland
04- Mr. Abdulnaser H.Al Harthi        - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arbia
05- Mr. Augusto Montiel                   - Ambassador of the Venezuela

 

