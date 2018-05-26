Lodge complaints about buses :011 555 9595

Lodge complaints about buses :011 555 9595

May 26, 2018   01:40 pm

By Manushi Silva

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has introduced a special number 011 555 9595 for commuters to lodge complaints regarding private buses charging higher ticket prices after the recent revision of bus fares.

The NTC has received a number of complaints from passengers who are compelled to pay higher ticket prices other than the stipulated rates by the NTC, not giving their balance money and not issuing tickets.

In case of additional fares being charged or tickets not being issued, commuters can lodge complaints via the NTC Hotline 1955.

NTC sources said that legal action would be taken against errant bus crew for flouting the law.


 


 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories