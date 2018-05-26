Lodge complaints about buses :011 555 9595

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has introduced a special number 011 555 9595 for commuters to lodge complaints regarding private buses charging higher ticket prices after the recent revision of bus fares.

The NTC has received a number of complaints from passengers who are compelled to pay higher ticket prices other than the stipulated rates by the NTC, not giving their balance money and not issuing tickets.

In case of additional fares being charged or tickets not being issued, commuters can lodge complaints via the NTC Hotline 1955.

NTC sources said that legal action would be taken against errant bus crew for flouting the law.







