Mahinda answers only those who can challenge him - Semasinghe

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa only responds to those who can challenge him, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Shehan Semasinghe.

The parliamentarian made this statement while commenting on a challenge made by Finance and Mass Media minister Mangala Samaraweera against the Former President.

Addressing a gathering held in Anuradhapura, Semasinghe alleged that the government is misusing public funds for advertising propaganda activities which contain false information regarding reliefs provided by government to public.

In 2014, the price of a barrel of crude oil did not go below $ 60 however in 2015 when the present government ascended into power it has fell up to $ 40, he pointed out.