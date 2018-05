Two persons were arrested over the possession of heroin in Dutugemunu Mawatha,Peliyagoda on a tip off received by Peliyagoda Crimes Division.

They were nabbed with 5 grams and 540 milligrams of heroin.

The suspects, aged 26 and 47 are residents of the same area, police said.

They will be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate Court.