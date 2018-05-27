Kaduwela-Biyagama Bridge restored for vehicular traffic

The Bridge connecting Kaduwela and Biyagama, has now been restored for vehicular movement, stated the Ministry of Highways and Road Development.

The vehicular movement on the bridge had been disrupted by the heavy erosion along the banks of the Kelani River underneath the bridge caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The Road Development Authority (RDA) officers of tri-forces took immediate action to restore the bridge as instructed by the Minister of Highways & Road Development Kabir Hashim.