The Madampe Police Constable, who lost his life while rescuing flood victims, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant, by the Inspector General of Police.

The police constable was reported missing on the 25th May, when he went to rescue a family from flooded waters, in the Gal Wala Road area in Galmuruwa-Madampe.

His body was recovered today (27), by the Navy at Galmuruwa area.