Private bank in Kalubowila caught on fire

A private bank in Kalubowila has caught on fire at around 4 am today (27).

Reportedly, the Kohuwala Police and the fire-fighting unit of the Dehiwela-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council have suppressed the fire, following an alert on the emergency hotline.

The fire had damaged the front and the ATM machine of the bank, according to the police.

The value of the damages has not been estimated as of yet.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed and the Kohuwala Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.