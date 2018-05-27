SLFP will not support further cuts in Executive Presidential powers Isura Devapriya

SLFP will not support further cuts in Executive Presidential powers Isura Devapriya

May 27, 2018   01:24 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will not support any further cuts in the Executive Presidential powers through the 20th Amendment, said the Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya.

He stated this yesterday (26), attending a press conference In Colombo.

According to him, it was the SLFP which spoke out first for abolishing the Executive Presidency, and the current President has slashed the executive powers of the President to its maximum limit.

He further stated that the JVP has not clarified regarding who will receive the powers that are cut from the Executive Presidency. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories