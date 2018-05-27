SLFP will not support further cuts in Executive Presidential powers Isura Devapriya

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will not support any further cuts in the Executive Presidential powers through the 20th Amendment, said the Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya.

He stated this yesterday (26), attending a press conference In Colombo.

According to him, it was the SLFP which spoke out first for abolishing the Executive Presidency, and the current President has slashed the executive powers of the President to its maximum limit.

He further stated that the JVP has not clarified regarding who will receive the powers that are cut from the Executive Presidency.