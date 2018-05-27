Prime Minister to visit North tomorrow

- Government Information Dept.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is scheduled to visit Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts tomorrow (28) to evaluate the progress of the development projects implemented in the Northern Province.

Progress Review Meetings will be held on the same day at the Jaffna and Kilinochchi District Secretariats.With the present government coming to power, a number of development projects including resettlement, housing construction, return of lands, job opportunities and infrastructure development have been commenced in the North.

During the Prime Minister will review the progress and shortcomings of these projects.