Water bowser hits A-320 at BIA

A water bowser collided with an A320 Airbus of the SriLankan Airlines yesterday (26) while causing an extensive loss around Rs. 15 million to the Airlines.

The A320 which was bound to Lahore in Pakistan, was parked at the Bandaranaike International Airport when the accident took place.

The bowser, which brought water to the plane accidentally crashed with the rear of the plane, according to officials.

The driver of the bowser has been suspended and SriLankan Airlines has commenced investigations into the incident, according to a spokesman from BIA.