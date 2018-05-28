Person apprehended at BIA while trying to smuggle out Rs 1.3 mn worth gold

A person was apprehended by Customs Officials yesterday (27), at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle out gold biscuits to Chennai.

Three gold biscuits and 03 other pieces of gold, weighing 225g, were discovered in the handle pipe of the suspect’s luggage, when searched by the BIA Security Officers.

The value of the gold was estimated to be of about Rs 1.3 million, according to the Customs officials.

The 44 year old suspect and his luggage had been handed over to the Customs officials at BIA for further investigation.

After investigations, the suspect was fined Rs 250,000 for the offense and the gold was confiscated.