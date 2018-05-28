Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake arrives at FCID for questioning

Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake arrives at FCID for questioning

May 28, 2018   10:34 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Minister T.B. Ekanayake has arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to give a statement over the alleged misuse of state vehicles.

The former minister was accused of allegedly misusing a vehicle belonging to Central Cultural Fund (CCF) while he was serving as the Minister of Cultural Affairs between 2012 and 2015.

An investigation is being carried out based on a complaint lodged by the Organisation for the Protection of Central Cultural Fund.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories