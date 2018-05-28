Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake arrives at FCID for questioning

Former Minister T.B. Ekanayake has arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to give a statement over the alleged misuse of state vehicles.

The former minister was accused of allegedly misusing a vehicle belonging to Central Cultural Fund (CCF) while he was serving as the Minister of Cultural Affairs between 2012 and 2015.

An investigation is being carried out based on a complaint lodged by the Organisation for the Protection of Central Cultural Fund.