CEB workers threaten to intensify work-to-rule

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says that they will intensify their work-to-rule trade union action, if they do not receive solutions for their demands within the week.

The Union is currently engaged in a work-to-rule action stating that the government hasn’t taken any measures to implement the proposed mixed power generation plan or to find solutions to the impending power supply crisis.

CEBEU had been engaged in this work-to-rule industrial action since 8th May.

Meanwhile, the Water Supply Joint Trade Union Alliance has decided to take up trade union action to protest the failure of the government to add the promised wage increment to the salary for May.

Accordingly, a protest will be launched in front of the Head Office in Ratmalana today (28), said the Alliance.