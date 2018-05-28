Veteran actress Deepani Silva arrested over car crash

May 28, 2018   11:19 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Veteran actress Deepani Silva has been arrested by Bandaragama Police after her car collided with a three-wheeler and injured a child.

Police said that the accident had occurred in the Bandaragama area this morning (28).

The car driver by the actress had collided with a three-wheeler while a child who had been inside the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with critical injuries. 

Deepani Silva will be produced at the Panadura Magistrate’s Court later today, Bandaragama Police said. 

