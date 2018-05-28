Soldier murdered following argument in Kirindiwela

-

An army soldier has been murdered using a sharp object in the Mudunpitakanda area in Kirindiwela.

Police said that the murder is believed to be the result of an argument between two persons escalating to a clash.

The deceased has been identified as an army soldier living in the Randawana area in Mudunpitakanda.

The suspect who had carried out the murder has fled the area while Kirindiwela Police are conducting investigations to arrest him.