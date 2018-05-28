Nishantha files petition against Thilanga contesting SLC election

A petition has been filed with the Court of Appeal seeking an injunction order preventing the incumbent President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thilanga Sumathipala from contesting the election for the Presidency of the country’s cricket governing body.

The petition has been submitted by former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga, who is also contesting for the Presidency this year.

Twenty-seven persons including Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha, Secretary to the Ministry, members of the SLC elections committee and current SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner claims that the incumbent President Thilanga Sumathipala’s nomination for the Presidency of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), to be elected on May 31, is contrary to the laws.

He states that if Mr Sumathipala contest for the position based on that nomination, it would violate provision in the Sports Act.

Therefore the petitioner requests that an interim injunction be issued preventing Thilanga Sumathipala from contesting for the presidency of Sri Lanka Cricket, until the hearing of the petition concludes and a final decision is given.