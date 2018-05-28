Hearing of the Bribery Commission’s case against MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was postponed to 6th July, by the order of the Colombo High Court.

The non-declaration of assets case was taken up today (28), before the Colombo High Court Judge A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa.

The hearing was postponed due to the absence of Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Wijeratne who takes up the case daily.

MP Gunawardena was not present when the case was taken up today, and his attorney produced a medical certificate to claim that his client was sick.

Accordingly, the court ordered both the MP and the other testifiers to be present at the next date of courts.

The Commission to Investigate Allegation of Bribery or Corruption filed the case against Abeygunawardena over the allegation of failure to declare his assets, estimated at Rs 41.2 million.

According to the commission, he had acquired this property as a bribe during 2004-2006.