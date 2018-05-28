Two Indians held with gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 million

May 28, 2018   01:23 pm

Two Indian nationals have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 million.

Sri Lanka Customs said that that the two passengers, resident of Tamil Nadu aged 29 and 41, had arrived in the country from Dubai at 7.20am today (28).

They were arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and handed over to Sri Lanka Customs for attempting to smuggle 4 gold biscuits weighing 464g into the country.

The gold have been valued at Rs. 3,031,600. 

