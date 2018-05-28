South-West monsoon settles over the country

-

According to the Meteorological Department, South-west monsoon condition have established over the country.

The windy condition over the island and in the sea areas will continue further and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces.

Light showers will occur in Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Fairly heavy falls of above 50mm can be expected at some areas, especially in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Sea Areas:

Windy conditions are expected to enhance further in the sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be at 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph)and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.