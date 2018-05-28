Innocents die because of criminal gangs driven by govt. politicos Gamini Lokuge

May 28, 2018   02:22 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

According to MP Gamini Lokuge, many innocents die daily because of the organized criminal gangs driven by politicians of the government.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Piliyandala, he said that, although the police are capable of stifling criminal gangs, the government doesn’t have any interest in it.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka stated that, organized criminal groups were firmly established even during the last government.

